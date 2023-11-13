Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $30.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Get Model N alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MODN

Model N Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $823.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $103,293.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 143,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,150.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $103,293.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 143,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,851 shares of company stock worth $722,491 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Model N by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,223,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.