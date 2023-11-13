Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price to $70.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.53.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $24.13 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 971,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

