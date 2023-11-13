Royal Bank of Canada Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $121.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.46.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $294,070.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $294,070.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.