Scotiabank Raises Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $50.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docebo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Docebo stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

