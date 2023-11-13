Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,036,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after buying an additional 333,255 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SXT opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

In other news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

