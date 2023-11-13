SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,790,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.54% of SFL worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 868,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SFL by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 242,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 204,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995,497 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFL opened at $10.88 on Monday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.76.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.44 million. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

