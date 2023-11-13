Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:RTYD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:RTYD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.81% of Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RTYD stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

About Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (RTYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to small-cap US stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. RTYD was launched on Jan 10, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

