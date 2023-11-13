SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

