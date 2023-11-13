STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 149.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

STAG opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.