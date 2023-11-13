Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $28.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on U. UBS Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut Unity Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

U opened at $27.01 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,003 shares of company stock valued at $28,055,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 27.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 39.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Unity Software by 777.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

