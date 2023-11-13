Stifel Nicolaus Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $150.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of ONTO opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $147.71.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

