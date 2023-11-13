Stifel Nicolaus Trims HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Target Price to $30.00

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HilleVax Price Performance
Shares of HLVX opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $22.68.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.