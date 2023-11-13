Stifel Nicolaus Trims HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Target Price to $30.00

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HLVX opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

