Stifel Nicolaus Trims PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Target Price to $6.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCT. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 814,248 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,966 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 202,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies



PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

