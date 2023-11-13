Stifel Nicolaus Trims PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Target Price to $6.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCT. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 814,248 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,966 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 202,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
