Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,931 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.