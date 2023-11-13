Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 25,087 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,087 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.