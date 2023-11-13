Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

