The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $6.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Get GoodRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.