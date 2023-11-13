The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $16.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

