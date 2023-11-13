Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 118,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

