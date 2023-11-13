Truist Financial Corp Buys 185 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $71.41 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $65.48 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $414.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

