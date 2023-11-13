Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 768,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $36.31 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,815.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

