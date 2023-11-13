Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.95%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.