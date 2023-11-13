Truist Financial Corp Has $292,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

View Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $25.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.