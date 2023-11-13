Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,807 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,274 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of SIMO opened at $57.62 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

