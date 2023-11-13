Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,550 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. Quarry LP raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 748.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

