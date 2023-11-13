Truist Financial Corp Takes $344,000 Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Immersion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,363,747 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,175.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 96,947 shares of company stock valued at $768,603. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of IMMR opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a net margin of 114.74% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.