Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Ambac Financial Group worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,108.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

