Truist Financial Downgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of James River Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of James River Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

