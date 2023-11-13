U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $82.37 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

