Unity Software (NYSE:U) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Unity Software stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,986,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director Michelle K. Lee sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $125,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,003 shares of company stock valued at $28,055,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 58.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 69.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,431,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 998,467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

