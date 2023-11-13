Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal by 261.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 2,841.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Universal by 269.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:UVV opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.84%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

