VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $409.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $100.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

