Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vertiv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

