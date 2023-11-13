Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $657.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 36.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 316,524 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 36.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.