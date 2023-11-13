William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

