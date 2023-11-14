10,323 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 850,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,400 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

