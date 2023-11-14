867,926 Shares in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 867,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,174,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,820,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 156,279 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,237,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 63,807 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

