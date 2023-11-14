A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP James F. Stern Sells 8,118 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.