A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP James F. Stern Sells 8,118 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $592,614.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

