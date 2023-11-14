Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Debra K. Osteen Sells 15,000 Shares

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 121.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 130.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

