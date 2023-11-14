Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) EVP John S. Hollinsworth Sells 12,500 Shares

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 827,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 850,056 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.