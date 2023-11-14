Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 7,165 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

