Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 260,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 333.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 156,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 16,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

