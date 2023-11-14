Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $7,731,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth $7,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

