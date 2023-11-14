Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,673. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

