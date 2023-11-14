Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 240,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth about $367,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 19.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $652,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

