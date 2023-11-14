Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

