Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $227.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.42. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $267.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

