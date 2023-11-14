Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 591.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
