Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

